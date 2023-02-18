South Central Railway Cancels 34 Trains on February 18; Check Full List Here

The South Central arm of the Indian Railways has cancelled 34 trains for the next two days due to operational issues. There will be no trains on Saturday or Sunday as planned. These include the 14 MMTS trains that operate in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

List of Cancelled Trains:

The trains which have been cancelled include Vijayawada-Guntur (Train Number 07783), Guntur- Macherla (07779), Macherla-Nadikudi (07580), Nadikudi-Macherla (07579), Macherla-Guntur (07780), Guntur- Vijayawada (07788), Kazipet-Secunderabad (07757), Hyderabad-Kazipet (07758), Secunderabad-Warangal (07462), Warangal-Hyderabad (07463), Vijayawada-Bhadrachalam (07979), Bhadrachalam-Vijayawada (07278), Kazipet-Dornakal (07753), Dornakal-Kazipet (07754), Dornakal-Vijayawada (07755), Vijayawada-Dornakal (07756), Hyderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17011), Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad (17012), Kacheguda-Nadikudi (07791) and Nadikudi-Kacheguda (07792).

The SCR also announced the cancellation of MMTS trains scheduled to be operated on Saturday. These trains were to run between Hyderabad and Lingampalli, Falaknuma and Lingampalli, and Secunderabad and Lingampalli.

With IANS Inputs