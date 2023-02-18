topStoriesenglish2574810
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

South Central Railway Cancels 34 Trains on February 18; Check Full List Here

The South Central Railway also announced the cancellation of MMTS trains scheduled to be operated on Saturday, these trains were to be operated between Hyderabad and Lingampalli among other stations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

South Central Railway Cancels 34 Trains on February 18; Check Full List Here

The South Central arm of the Indian Railways has cancelled 34 trains for the next two days due to operational issues. There will be no trains on Saturday or Sunday as planned. These include the 14 MMTS trains that operate in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

List of Cancelled Trains:

The trains which have been cancelled include Vijayawada-Guntur (Train Number 07783), Guntur- Macherla (07779), Macherla-Nadikudi (07580), Nadikudi-Macherla (07579), Macherla-Guntur (07780), Guntur- Vijayawada (07788), Kazipet-Secunderabad (07757), Hyderabad-Kazipet (07758), Secunderabad-Warangal (07462), Warangal-Hyderabad (07463), Vijayawada-Bhadrachalam (07979), Bhadrachalam-Vijayawada (07278), Kazipet-Dornakal (07753), Dornakal-Kazipet (07754), Dornakal-Vijayawada (07755), Vijayawada-Dornakal (07756), Hyderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17011), Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad (17012), Kacheguda-Nadikudi (07791) and Nadikudi-Kacheguda (07792).

Also read: Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services to be Disrupted on February 19; Check Timings

The SCR also announced the cancellation of MMTS trains scheduled to be operated on Saturday. These trains were to run between Hyderabad and Lingampalli, Falaknuma and Lingampalli, and Secunderabad and Lingampalli.

With IANS Inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'