Tamil Nadu Rains: 800 Passengers Stranded In Srivaikuntam As Tracks Washed Away

About 800 train passengers found themselves stranded in Srivaikuntam, Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, due to floods, according to an official. The passengers were aboard a Chennai-bound express train originating from the temple town of Tiruchendur. They remained stuck for almost 20 hours in Srivaikuntam, which is one of the severely flood-affected areas. Authorities are actively engaged in rescue efforts, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been notified. The Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express (Train No 20606) departed from Tiruchendur to Chennai at 20.25 hours on December 17. The train was, however, stopped at Srivaikuntam railway station, about 32 km away from Tiruchendur due to heavy rain and flood situation, a railway official said here.

In total, 800 passengers are stranded and of them, approximately 500 are in the Srivaikuntam railway station and about 300 are in a nearby school, he added. The passengers could not, however, venture outside as the entire area was heavily inundated.

Also Read - Indian Railways: PM Modi Flags Off Second Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timing

Southern Railway announced traffic suspension on the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as the ballast has been washed away in floods and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert, expecting heavy rainfall in the southern part of the state. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) is likely to continue over South Tamil Nadu on December 18,” said IMD.

Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rainfall Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Train And Flight Operations Affected - Details

As a result, Southern Railways has cancelled and diverted numerous trains that operate in the region. While some are cancelled, a few of them have been diverted or partially cancelled. The situation worsened as the Tiruvelveli Yard was waterlogged. Similarly, some flights have also been cancelled. Here’s the list of all affected trains and flights.