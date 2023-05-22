topStoriesenglish2611696
Train Misses Stoppage At Railway Station In Kerala, Reverses Over 500 Meters To Pick Up Passengers

The loco pilot reversed the Shoranur-bound train around 700 meters to pick up the passengers waiting for the train at the Cheriyanad station in Kerala.

May 22, 2023

In a bizarre incident, a loco pilot in Kerala reversed a train for around 700 meters to pick up the passengers after he missed a halt at the railway station. As per India Today's report, the incident occurred in Kerala Alappuzha district, where the Venda Express missed a stoppage at Cheriyanad railway station. The incident occurred while the train was on its way to Shoranur. Once the loco pilot realised his mistake, he reversed the train to pick up the passengers waiting at the station.

The incident happened at the Cheriyanad station, a brief stop halfway between the Mavelikkara and Chengannur stations, about 7.45 am. As per India Today, the passengers at Cheriyanad railway station didn't raise complaints against the loco pilot's fault. The train covered the remaining distance in time and reached the destination without any delay.

According to reports, the absence of a signal or station master at the Cheriyanad station may have contributed to the loco pilot's error. The officials stated they would ask the loco pilots for an explanation.

