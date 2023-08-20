trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651219
Train Services Affected At Kanpur Station Due To Altercation Between Police, Railway Staff

The TT, along with fellow railway staff allegedly misbehaved with the police and the GRP personnel on board the train, resulting in an altercation and affecting train services at Kanpur Station.

Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Image for representation

Train services were disrupted at Kanpur Central railway station after an altercation between police personnel and railway staff on Saturday night, officials informed. The altercation broke out on board a train, which was heading to Prayagraj from Mathura. According to sources. some police personnel, escorting an arrested criminal, tried to board the train but were refused by passengers and the Ticket Teller (TT).

The TT, along with fellow railway staff allegedly misbehaved with the police and the GRP personnel on board the train, resulting in an altercation and affecting train services for about two hours.

The railway staffers and passengers held a demonstration at the station, raising slogans against the police and the GRP. Train services resumed after the chief traffic manager (CTM) of Kanpur Central Railway Station promised appropriate action after an investigation by the higher officials of GRP.

