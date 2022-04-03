हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FOB

Two Foot Over Bridges commissioned at Western Railways to make commuting safer

For the comfort and convenience of the daily commuters, two new Foot Over Bridges along with a linkway were commissioned at Charni Road and Vile Parle Railway station.

Two Foot Over Bridges commissioned at Western Railways to make commuting safer
Image source: Twitter

To make commuting better and safer for the suburban passengers in Mumbai, a new Foot-over-bridge (FOB) was commissioned by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) at Charni Road Station on Western Railway (WR).

“Strengthening Rail Infrastructure! For the comfort and convenience of passengers, a new Foot Over Bridge, linkway, and an elevated Booking Office has been commissioned at the Charni Road Station of Mumbai Suburban, Western Railway. #Infra4India” read the tweet of the Ministry of Railways.

“The new FOB at Charni Road is 36 meters long and 6 meters wide. It connects Platform no. 1 to the East of MCGM Skywalk and Platform no. 4. Apart from this, a 9-meter long linkway with an elevated Booking office has been provided at Platform no. 1. The total cost is estimated at Rs 4.05 crore,” a Railways official said.

Read also: Indian Railways announces Summer Special trains, check full schedule here

Meanwhile, another FOB was inaugurated at Vile Parle Railway station. “It is 55 meters long and 6 meters wide. It connects Eastside modified staircase and Platform no 1 as well as Northside old FOB above platform numbers 1-6,” said an MRVC official. He further said that the construction was completed within 6 months and it costs around Rs 2.8 crores.

In the financial year 2021-22, 10 FOBs have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railways. “Four more FOBs: Grant Road North FOB, Bandra North FOB, Dahisar North FOB, Vasai Road South, and Bhayandar South FOB are planned to be completed soon,” an official at WR said.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FOBMumbaiWestern RailwaysCharni road
Next
Story

Indian Railways announces Summer Special trains, check full schedule here

Must Watch

PT1M35S

No-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan rejected in Pakistan Parliament