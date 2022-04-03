Two Foot Over Bridges commissioned at Western Railways to make commuting safer

To make commuting better and safer for the suburban passengers in Mumbai, a new Foot-over-bridge (FOB) was commissioned by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) at Charni Road Station on Western Railway (WR).

“Strengthening Rail Infrastructure! For the comfort and convenience of passengers, a new Foot Over Bridge, linkway, and an elevated Booking Office has been commissioned at the Charni Road Station of Mumbai Suburban, Western Railway. #Infra4India” read the tweet of the Ministry of Railways.

“The new FOB at Charni Road is 36 meters long and 6 meters wide. It connects Platform no. 1 to the East of MCGM Skywalk and Platform no. 4. Apart from this, a 9-meter long linkway with an elevated Booking office has been provided at Platform no. 1. The total cost is estimated at Rs 4.05 crore,” a Railways official said.

Meanwhile, another FOB was inaugurated at Vile Parle Railway station. “It is 55 meters long and 6 meters wide. It connects Eastside modified staircase and Platform no 1 as well as Northside old FOB above platform numbers 1-6,” said an MRVC official. He further said that the construction was completed within 6 months and it costs around Rs 2.8 crores.

In the financial year 2021-22, 10 FOBs have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railways. “Four more FOBs: Grant Road North FOB, Bandra North FOB, Dahisar North FOB, Vasai Road South, and Bhayandar South FOB are planned to be completed soon,” an official at WR said.

