Indian Railways update: 162 trains cancelled on July 9, check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled 162 train on 9 July for operational, maintenance, and law and order concerns. The railways posted an update on their website, IRCTC, stating that 31 of the 131 trains that were due to depart on Saturday, July 9, were partially cancelled. This comes after 132 trains that were supposed to leave on Friday, July 8, were completely cancelled, and 41 other trains were only partially cancelled.

Full List of trains cancelled on July 9

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 03094 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04143 , 04144 , 04184 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07331 , 07332 , 07793 , 07794 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 08705 , 08706 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 12504 , 12757 , 12758 , 12812 , 12823 , 12879 , 12929 , 12930 , 13110 , 14109 , 14110 , 15231 , 15232 , 15611 , 15615 , 15616 ,

15626 , 15641 , 15887 , 15888 , 17003 , 17004 , 17481 , 18107 , 18108 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18257 , 18258 , 19035 , 19036 , 19119 , 19120 , 19425 , 20844 , 20845 , 20971 , 22121 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966 , 82501 , 82502

