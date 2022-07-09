NewsRailways
IRCTC

Indian Railways update: 162 trains cancelled on July 9, check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled 162 trains for various reasons like maintenance, operational and law, and order issues, check the full list of cancelled trains here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
  • 31 of the 162 trains were partially cancelled
  • 132 of the trains have been fully cancelled
  • 132 train were also cancelled on Friday

Trending Photos

Indian Railways update: 162 trains cancelled on July 9, check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled 162 train on 9 July for operational, maintenance, and law and order concerns. The railways posted an update on their website, IRCTC, stating that 31 of the 131 trains that were due to depart on Saturday, July 9, were partially cancelled. This comes after 132 trains that were supposed to leave on Friday, July 8, were completely cancelled, and 41 other trains were only partially cancelled.

Full List of trains cancelled on July 9

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 03094 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04143 , 04144 , 04184 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07331 , 07332 , 07793 , 07794 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 08705 , 08706 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 12504 , 12757 , 12758 , 12812 , 12823 , 12879 , 12929 , 12930 , 13110 , 14109 , 14110 , 15231 , 15232 , 15611 , 15615 , 15616 ,

Also read: Delhi Metro: Passenger on track delays train services on Violet Line, normalizes later

15626 , 15641 , 15887 , 15888 , 17003 , 17004 , 17481 , 18107 , 18108 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18257 , 18258 , 19035 , 19036 , 19119 , 19120 , 19425 , 20844 , 20845 , 20971 , 22121 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966 , 82501 , 82502

Check full list here

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?