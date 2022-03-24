हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Vande Bharat coaches to be made in Kapurthala, Raebareli, says Railways minister

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 23 said Indian Railways plans to start manufacturing coaches for Vande Bharat trains. He further said, the coaches will be manufactured at its two factories in Kapurthala and Raebareli during 2022-23. 

Currently, coaches for Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured in Integral Coach factory in Chennai, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. Vande Bharat trains, which were introduced in 2019, are self-propelled and do not require an engine. They also run at a semi-high speed of around 160 km per hour.

Also read: Survey for second Indo-Bangladesh railway line completed

At present, two pairs of Vande Bharat trains -- first on New Delhi-Varanasi route and second on Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route -- are being operated by utilizing the available rakes, he added.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Indian RailwaysVande Bharat trainsAshwini VaishnawTrains
