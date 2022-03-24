Vande Bharat coaches to be made in Kapurthala, Raebareli, says Railways minister

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 23 said Indian Railways plans to start manufacturing coaches for Vande Bharat trains. He further said, the coaches will be manufactured at its two factories in Kapurthala and Raebareli during 2022-23.

Currently, coaches for Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured in Integral Coach factory in Chennai, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. Vande Bharat trains, which were introduced in 2019, are self-propelled and do not require an engine. They also run at a semi-high speed of around 160 km per hour.

"There is a plan to start manufacturing these trains at Rail Coach Factory/Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory/Raebareli during 2022-23," Vaishnaw said.

At present, two pairs of Vande Bharat trains -- first on New Delhi-Varanasi route and second on Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route -- are being operated by utilizing the available rakes, he added.

