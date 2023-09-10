Vande Bharat Express Becomes Massive Hit In Central Region, Transports 1.22 Lakh Passengers In 24 Days
With Vande Bharat Express transporting over 1 lakh passengers, Indian Railways earned a revenue of over Rs 10 crore between August 15 to September 8.
Trending Photos
The total number of passengers who travelled in Vande Bharat trains in the Central Railway region from August 15 to September 8 is 1.22 lakh, said a press release by Central Railway on Saturday.
The total revenue earned by the Railways through these services in the above-mentioned time period is 10.72 crores. While Bilaspur-Nagpur Express has the highest occupancy rate of 122.56%, GOA Madgaon- CSMT Express has the lowest occupancy rate of 75.50%.
Also read: Indian Railways To Launch These 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains Soon: Full List Here
The occupancy rates for other Vande Bharat trains running through the Central Railway region are as follows: Nagpur-Bilaspur Express (106.40%); CSMT Shirdi Express( 81.33%); Shirdi-CSMT Express ( 81.88%); CSMT Solapur Express (93.71%); Solapur CSMT Express(105.09%); Madgaon Express (92.05%).
Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.
Live Tv