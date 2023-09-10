trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660210
Vande Bharat Express Becomes Massive Hit In Central Region, Transports 1.22 Lakh Passengers In 24 Days

With Vande Bharat Express transporting over 1 lakh passengers, Indian Railways earned a revenue of over Rs 10 crore between August 15 to September 8.

Last Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Image for representation

The total number of passengers who travelled in Vande Bharat trains in the Central Railway region from August 15 to September 8 is 1.22 lakh, said a press release by Central Railway on Saturday.

The total revenue earned by the Railways through these services in the above-mentioned time period is 10.72 crores. While Bilaspur-Nagpur Express has the highest occupancy rate of 122.56%, GOA Madgaon- CSMT Express has the lowest occupancy rate of 75.50%. 


Also read: Indian Railways To Launch These 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains Soon: Full List Here

The occupancy rates for other Vande Bharat trains running through the Central Railway region are as follows: Nagpur-Bilaspur Express (106.40%); CSMT Shirdi Express( 81.33%); Shirdi-CSMT Express ( 81.88%); CSMT Solapur Express (93.71%); Solapur CSMT Express(105.09%); Madgaon Express (92.05%).

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience. 

