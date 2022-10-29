Vande Bharat Express damaged again on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route, hits cow on track

The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat express got into an accident again in Gujarat on 29 October 2022. The incident damaging the semi-high-speed train occurred near the Atul railway station in Valsad. The preliminary reports suggest that a cow came in front of the Vande Bharata Express train. After the accident, the front section of the Vande Bharat train has been damaged. Specifically, the lower section of the front end of the train has been damaged in the accident. It is to be noted that this is the third time the train has gotten into an accident with the previous two accidents in the first week of October 2022.

The accident with the train occurred this morning. After the incident, the train had to halt at Atul Railway station for around 15 minutes. Based on the reports, the train's coupler cover and the BCU cover were damaged in the accident. Moreover, the accident also damaged the train's water system, affecting the water supply. However, the passengers on the train were reported to be safe.

Earlier, the nose of the Vande Bharat train was damaged after it collided with cattle on the same route. This incident occurred between Ahmedabad's Vatva and Maninagar stations, but, the train travelled without the panel to Gandhinagar Capital station and again to Mumbai Central. However, no functional part of the train was damaged. At the time, the Western Railway said in a statement that the nose of the train was sacrificial by design.

A cattle runover incident occurred with passing Vande Bharat train today near Atul in Mumbai Central division at 8.17 am. The train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar. Following the incident, the train was detained for about 15 minutes: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/b6UoP3XrVe — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

Following the previous incident Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement, "All railway tracks in country still on ground, on surface. Problem of cattle thus persists. However, trains are being designed to tackle such issues. Even after yesterday's incident, nothing happened to the Vande Bharat train, front part was repaired." It is worthy to note that there are four Vande Bharat Express trains operating in India now. While the government plans on launching more such trains.