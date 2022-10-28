Iconic Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again with Vistadome coach! Check new timings here

After a halt of over three years, the iconic toy train between Neral-Matheran whistles again, but this time with an addition to give passengers a better view during the train journey. The Indian Railways has resumed the mini train services between Neral and Matheran with the addition of Vistadome Coach last week. The toy train will run daily ‘two-down’ services between Neral-Matheran and ‘two-up’ services between Matheran-Neral. The Central Railways in a release stated that the first service from Neral will depart at 8:50 am and reach Matheran at 11:30 am, while the second service will depart at 2:20 pm and reach Matheran at 5 pm.

The toy train is one of the main tourist attractions of Matheran, a small hill station located 100 km from Mumbai. Neral is located at the base of Matheran hill and is connected to Mumbai by the suburban local network of the Central Railway. The 20 km narrow gauge rail line to Matheran was shut after it suffered heavy damage during Monsoon in August 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to this and called it ‘great news.’ “Making this scenic journey even more memorable! Great news for local tourism…,” read the tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first service from Matheran will depart at 2:45 pm and reach Neral at 5:30 pm, while the second service from Matheran will depart at 4:20 pm and reach Neral at 7 pm. Six daily services between Aman Lodge (situated at Matheran’s entry point) and Matheran station will also continue.

What's new in the heritage Neral- Matheran toy train?

The track renewal work that was carried out included replacement of old rails with new ones. The old steel, iron and wooden sleepers have been replaced with concrete ones and anti-crash barriers have been installed. With installation of all these new facilities, the ride will be less bumpy.

Check new timings of Neral-Matheran toy train:

Neral – Matheran Down Trains

1. 52103 Neral Dep. 08.50 hrs Matheran Arr. 11.30 hrs (Daily)

2. 52105 Neral Dep. 14.20 hrs Matheran Arr. 17.00 hrs (Daily)

Matheran – Neral Up Trains

1. 52104 Matheran Dep. 14.45 hrs Neral Arr. 17.30 hrs (Daily)

2. 52106 Matheran Dep. 16.20 hrs Neral Arr. 19.00 hrs

52103/52104 will run with 3 second class, o­ne Vistadome coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

52105/52106 will run with 3 second class, o­ne first class coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.