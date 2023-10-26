Vande Bharat Express Gets 'Thumbs Up' From Passengers On 4 Routes In Western Zone

The semi-high speed four Vande Bharat Express trains running on the Western Railway (WR) networks are going nearly house-full for their cleanliness, comfort, design, and ambience, officials said here on Wednesday.

WR Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur said that the Vande Bharat Expresses ply on Mumbai-Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Jamnagar, Ahmedabad-Jodhpur and Indore-Bhopal-Nagpur sectors, and have proved a 'hit' with the passengers.

“The passengers have appreciated the comfort level of the Vande Bharat trains, the plush interiors, the variety of healthy, delicious food served, and the reduced travel time as compared to other trains. They have equated the journey by Vande Bharat trains as that of travelling by aircraft with less hassles of check-in & more economical pricing,” said Thakur.

He said that the Vande Bharat Express trains link major business hubs like Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad, industrial centres of Vapi, Valsad, Jamnagar, Sanand, Nagpur, tourist destinations like Jodhpur, Abu Road, and religious places like Ujjain, Indore, Sabarmati, and Palanpur, thus becoming a catalyst for business growth and tourism.

The Mumbai-Gandhinagar service was launched on September 30, 2022, and has an average occupancy rate of more than 130 percent, remaining in great demand from the age group of 31-45 years who constitute over 33 percent of the total passengers, followed by 46-60 age group (25 percent), and the 15-30 age group (24 percent), with senior citizens accounting for 14 percent, with even more women clamouring to travel by Vande Bharat Express.