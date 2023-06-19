Vande Bharat Express Passenger Complains Of Plastic In Food Served On Train: Watch Video

Vande Bharat Express' presence is increasing in India, and along with it, the controversies surrounding the train are also on the rise. Recently, Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express became a part of a controversy after a passenger allegedly found plastic in the meal served on the train. Sharing his problem on Twitter, the traveller said he found plastic in his meal while travelling from Gwalior to Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

The passenger on Vande Bharat Express shared a video of the plastic in food in his Twitter post. The post is gaining a lot of traction online since multiple users have shared it. Once the post went viral, RailwaySeva took note of the situation and responded to the passenger's complaint. The RailwaySeva account said that RailMada registered the complaint and shared a link to track the complaint.

The Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April and has been operating on the route since. During its journey, the train covers multiple stations, including Rani Kamlapati, V Lakshmibai, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Adding to it, the train on this route is one of the fastest among the Vande Bharat trains operating in India.

Previously, there have been incidents where people have complained about the food served on the Vande Bharat train. One of the passengers travelling on Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam. The passenger shared a video of the food and complained about the bad quality. Furthermore, he complained about the high price of the food served on the train.

Adding to it, there has been controversy regarding the cleanliness of the train as well. Earlier, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer shared a picture showing garbage on a semi-high-speed train's floor, sparking the controversy. The image was widely shared and attracted criticism for the same.

Following the controversy, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the problem and directed the officials to follow healthy cleaning practices on the train. He also referred to the cleaning practices followed on flights and asked officials to adopt the same. Furthermore, he sought people's cooperation in maintaining hygiene on the train.