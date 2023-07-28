trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641584
Vande Bharat Express Shocker: Cockroach Found In Food Served On Train, IRCTC Takes Action

IRCTC said action has been taken on the matter after a passenger shared a picture on Twitter revealing he found a cockroach in his meal served on the Vande Bharat Express train. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Vande Bharat Express Shocker: Cockroach Found In Food Served On Train, IRCTC Takes Action Image: Twitter

The Vande Bharat Express train has made the Indian Railways proud with its class-leading technology and speed, which makes it the fastest train in India. Every single route of the semi-high speed train has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, putting focus on the transformation of the Railways. However, a recent food-related incident on the train has created a bad image for the train. A passenger shared a picture on Twitter revealing that he found a cockroach in his meal served during his recent journey on a Vande Bharat Express train. 

Complaining on Twitter, the user Subodh Pahalajan wrote, "@IRCTCofficial, found a cockroach in my food, in the vande bharat train. #Vandebharatexpress" and tagged IRCTC. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is the official ticket and food partner of the Indian Railways. Replying on his post, DRM Bhopal said that the passenger was provided fresh food and action has been taken.


"IRCTC has taken prompt action in this matter and arranged the alternative food to the passenger. Suitable punitive action has been taken against the licensee with strict warning of zero tolerance of such incidences," wrote DRM Bhopal.

This reveals that the incident took place on the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express. Further, Railway Sewa replied on the post stating, "We did not intend for this unpleasant experience. Appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not repeat. Request you to share PNR and mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) with us. - IRCTC Official"

This is not the first time cockroach and insects have been found in the food served on a train in India. However, this is the first known case of such incident on the Vande Bharat Express, which is known for its quality. 

In another incident, stones were pelted on the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where the windows of the train were damaged. According to a report on IANS, the incident on the train happened between Mania and Jajau stations of Agra Railway Division and the window glass of seat number 13-14 of the C-7 coach was broken. PRO of Agra Railway Division Prashasti Srivastava said an investigation is on in the matter.

