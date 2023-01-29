Vande Bharat Express to Have 'Flight-like' Litter Collection; Indian Railways Changes Cleaning System After Viral Picture

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, communications, electronics, and information technology, has given the appropriate officials instructions to improve the cleaning procedure in Vande Bharat trains after learning about some media stories of passengers' trash in the Semi-High Speed train. The Minister emphasised the importance of implementing the cleaning procedure used on aeroplanes. A waste collection bag will be moved throughout the coach during this operation, and passengers will be asked to place any litter they see in the bag.

Vaishnaw said in a tweet that the cleaning system has been changed in Vande Bharat trains and sought cooperation from people in maintaining cleanliness in trains. "Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation expected," he said.

In some reports, photographs of Vande Bharat Trains were tweeted with used food packets and other garbage scattered in the train`s vestibule after it had reached its destination. A few internet users had urged the Minister of Railways to take immediate action in the matter.

Earlier, there were reports of the newly-launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express being littered with plates, cups, and other trash. Railways officials had said that the train was found to be dirty when it reached Visakhapatnam even though housekeeping staff did their job at regular intervals.

Railways had appealed to the passengers to keep the prestigious train clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers various superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features, including an indigenously-developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.

