Vande Bharat Express Trains Now Operational On 17 Routes in India: Check Full List

With the launch of Vande Bharat Express on the Dehradun-Delhi route on Thursday, the semi-high speed trains are now operational on 17 routes across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 17th Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Dehradun route, which also happens to be the first of such kind in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is among a few states in India to achieve 100 percent electrification and the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat train will cut the travel time between the NCR and capital of UK. The train will run from Anand Vihar Rail Terminal all days except Wednesday.

A list of all Vande Bharat Express routes:

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi

Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K)

Route 3: Gandhinagar- Mumbai

Route 4: New Delhi - Amb Andaura

Route 5: Chennai - Mysuru

Route 6: Nagpur - Bilaspur

Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri

Route 8: Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam

Route 9: Mumbai- Solapur

Route 10: Mumbai- Shirdi

Route 11: Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati Station Bhopal

Route 12: Secunderabad - Tirupati

Route 13: Chennai-Coimbatore

Route 14: Ajmer - Delhi Cantt

Route 15: Howrah - Puri - Howrah

Route 16: Thiruvananthapuram - Kasargod

Route 17: Delhi - Dehradun

Upcoming Vande Bharat Express

As per the information by the Ministry of Railways and Indian Railways, the New Jalpaiguri - Guwahati Vande Bharat Express will be launched on May 29, 2023. This will be the 18th Vande Bharat Express and first in the North East region as well.

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Timings

The Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express runs 6 days a week except Wednesday and will start from the Anand Vihar Rail Terminal at 17.50 PM and reach Dehradun at 22.35 PM, covering the distance in 4 hours 45 minutes. The train returns from Dehradun at 7 AM and reaches Anand Vihar at 11.45 PM.

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Route

The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Dehradun route will run from the Dehradun Railway Station till Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi. It will cover cities like Meerut City, Muzzafarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar before reaching Dehradun.