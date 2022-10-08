Vande Bharat train suffers jammed wheel on Delhi-Varanasi route, passengers shifted to Shatabdi

Vande Bharat trains seem to be getting in trouble continuously. This time the India-made train running on the Delhi-Varanasi route faced a problem with a jammed wheel on Saturday. The problem was reportedly caused because of a defect with the bearing of the Traction Motor of the C8 coach between the Dankaur and Wair stations of the North Central Railway. Because of the disruption in services of the train, the passengers had to shift to a Shatabdi train. It is to be noted that the problem has been rectified as per the Indian Railways team overlooking the problem.

Based on the reports, the Varanasi Vande Bharat rake (Train no. 22436) was on its way to Varanasi from Delhi when it suffered a technical problem. The problem was detected by the ground staff who immediately reported the situation. Considering, the problem the train was brought to halt. The express was then driven at a limited speed for an additional 20 kilometres to Khurja railway station following the examination by the onboard technical experts. It is to be noted that a detailed investigation of the problem will be conducted once the train reaches the maintainance depot.

Before this, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express had gotten into an accident twice, damaging the train. The first accident occurred on Friday when the train hit a herd of buffaloes on the track. However, the damage done to the train was repaired later by replacing the nose cover. Soon after, the repairs the train got into another accident, hitting a cow, damaging the front end of the train.

It is to be noted that the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. Moreover, the train has been on the route for only a week and has gotten into two accidents.