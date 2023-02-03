Vande Metro Announced: Here's Everything That You Should Know About It

Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train that is also the fastest train in the country. Soon, Indian Railways will introduce Vande Metro, a rather smaller version of the fastest train in India, and it will be launched soon in the country. As revealed by Indian Railways, design and production of the Vande Metro will soon be completed; most likely by the end of this year. The new Vande Metro will connect smaller routes to help people in big cities to travel to work and hometowns. “For making the travelling easier for the passengers of nearby areas of a state, Vande metro trains, completely manufactured in India under the vision of PM Modi, will soon be introduced in the country,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“We are developing Vande Metro. Around big cities, there are large habitations from where people would like to come to the big city for work or leisure, and go back to their home place. For that, we are coming up with a Vande Bharat equivalent of Vande Metro. This year the design and production will be completed, and in the next financial year, a ramp-up of production of the train will be done,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said. He added, “These will be like rapid shuttle-like experiences for passengers.”

Key Features of Vande Metro

Like the regular metro, the Vande Metro will have a rake of eight coaches, unlike the 16 coaches of the Vande Bharat Express train. Moreover, the Vande Metro will offer a shuttle-like experience, connecting various smaller stations together. It will help students, traders, and service-industry folks to travel from their hometown to the city of work. Directions have been issued to the General Managers of Integral Coach Factory in Chennai and Research Design and Standard Organisation in Lucknow to roll out these 8-coach Vande Metro rakes as early as possible.