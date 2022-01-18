Vasco Da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express derails near Dudhsagar in Goa, no casualties

A heart-wrenching incident took place on January 18, at 8:56 am, when Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol, in Goa. As per sources, the accident happened when the front pair of wheels of its leading loco derailed.

All passengers and staff on board are safe. No casualty or injury has been reported. The train had started from Vasco-Da-Gama at 6:30 am and passed Dudhsagar at 8:50 am, as per an official statement from the railways.

The full rake (set of coaches) of the train is unaffected and is being backed towards Dudhsagar by the Accident Relief Train (ART). Senior officers are monitoring the situation closely. Accident Relief Trains are provided at major nominated stations by means of which accident sites around 8 to 10 hours journey are being covered.

As per officials, the ART and Medical Equipment Van left Castle rock at 9:45 am and reached the spot at 10:35 am. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hubballi Arvind Malkhede with a Divisional team of senior officers rushed to the spot by Self Propelled Accident Relief Train that left Hubballi by 9:50 am. Officials have said that water and light refreshment has been arranged for all the passengers.

Senior Officers led by Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, P K Mishra Additional General Manager, SPS Gupta Principal Chief Engineer, Alok Tiwari, Principal Chief Safety Officer, and Principal Heads of Departments are monitoring the situation closely.

Pantry cars in train no 12780 Goa express and train no 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express will be arranging food and snacks for the passengers, officials said. Helpline numbers: 0836-2363481 and 0836- 2289826, have been provided at commercial control, Hubballi.

With inputs from ANI

