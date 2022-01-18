Delhi Metro Museum adds models of 8 metro trains for its two new exhibits

The Delhi Metro Museum has various exhibits chronicling the illustrious journey of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). However, this new addition of a pantograph, along with models of eight metro trains operational across the country, are among the two new attractive exhibits displayed at the Delhi Metro Museum.

The Delhi Metro Museum started in 2009 at the Patel Chowk Metro Station, has about 50 different panels, models, exhibits, and photo galleries. Explaining a pantograph, a senior metro official said that it is an equipment that is mounted on the roof of the train and is used to draw power from the overhead electrification (OHE) wires.

"One such pantograph, currently out of use, has been refurbished and put for display at the museum. An information board, along with photographs of pantographs used in metro trains, have also been displayed," he said.

To display the growth of Metro networks in the country, models of eight different Metro trains, including those used by the Delhi Metro, have been also displayed at the museum, the official added.

"This exhibit will give an idea to visitors about how the Metro networks have grown rapidly in India over the last few years," the official said.

Despite the constraints posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro Museum has added another exhibit displaying the prestigious Japan Society of Civil Engineers (JSCE) Award received by the DMRC, he said.

According to Metro officials, a specialized agency has been roped in to ensure maintenance of the giant digital screen as well as other models of Metro trains, stations, and the cutter-head of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

"An extensive redevelopment and maintenance exercise has also been taken up to utilize this time when visitors to the museum are less in number. In a major exercise, the outer facade of the older panels has been refurbished with new designs to make the overall look of the museum more attractive," the senior official added.

With inputs from PTI

