'Very Impressed': Sociologist Salvatore Babones Praises Indian Railways for Food on Rajdhani Express

Indian Railways is always the center of attraction when it comes to travelling over long distances in the country. To make this journey easy and comfortable for travellers the organisation makes multiple efforts. One of those is serving good food on trains. However, the food on the trains is criticised on social media for its quality. Changing the pattern, this time an American Sociologist Salvatore Babones appreciated the food on one of the trains used for his journey.

Salvatore took on social media to appreciate the food of Indian Railways. He went as far as requesting Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make the man serving food on the train an international brand ambassador. It is to be noted that the American Sociologist was travelling on Rajdhani Express, and called the food "first-class".

Sharing his experience on the train, Salvatore wrote, "This is 2nd Class food on India's national railways? It tastes First Class to me! I'm very impressed, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. You should make Mr. Narendra Kumar your international brand ambassador. Five stars for the kitchen in the Rajdhani Express." He also said that he received free ice cream too.

This is 2nd Class food on India's national railways? It tastes First Class to me! I'm very impressed, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. You should make Mr. Narendra Kumar your international brand ambassador. Five stars for the kitchen in the Rajdhani Express. -- UPDATE: free ice cream! pic.twitter.com/9TwbnjXG7c — Salvatore Babones (@sbabones) February 13, 2023

In the tweet, he also shared a picture of the food he was served, showing rice, pulses, chapati, curd, and a vegetable curry. In addition, he also added pictures of the empty containers after finishing his food.

Salvatore's Twitter post was later flooded with comments suggesting various train routes to travel and recommendations to try the food on different routes. One social media user suggested that the American sociologist travel in the first class of Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, and Vistadome coaches operated in the Western Ghats.

Rajdhani Express is one of the premium trains of Indian Railways. The train's name signifies its usage, as it travels from Delhi to other states' capitals. In Hindi, the word "Rajdhani" means "capital." The special train is capable of going up to 140 kilometres per hour at its top speed. When more than one train needs to be run on the same track, the Rajdhani Express is always given priority.