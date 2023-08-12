trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647946
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Watch: Angry Passengers Lock TTE In Delhi-Ghazipur Train's Toilet After Power Failure In Two Coaches

The video of the incident shared on social media shows the TTE surrounded by infuriated passengers who ask him to step into the toilet to lock him inside.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Watch: Angry Passengers Lock TTE In Delhi-Ghazipur Train's Toilet After Power Failure In Two Coaches Image Source- Twitter

Indian Railways passengers travelling on the Suhaildev Superfast Express train going from Delhi's Anand Vihar terminal to Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur agitated over a power cut in two coaches locked the Ticket Collector (TTE) in the train's toilet. As per PTI's report, the B1 and B2 coaches of the Suhaildev Superfast Express lost power after the train departed from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. Due to the power outage, the ACs stopped working, infuriating the passengers.

The train's power outage infuriated the passengers, who raised a commotion, grabbed the TTE, and locked it in the toilet. In the meantime, the passengers were told by the Railway Police Force (RPF) and officials that the issue will be resolved quickly.

Around one in the morning, the train was held at Tundla station for more than two hours as a team of engineers looked into the cause of the power outage and resolved the problem in the B1 coach. The train then continued to its destination once the power was restored to coach B2.

A video of the incident, recorded by one of the passengers, is going viral on the internet. The video shows the TTE surrounded by passengers who can be seen asking him to step inside the toilet to lock him there. A few seconds in, the second half of the video shows engineers trying to fix the problem that caused the power outage in the coaches.

