Indian Railways Passenger Gets Whopping Food Bill With 66 Percent GST; IRCTC Says...

Passengers travelling via the Indian Railways often turn to Twitter in case they face any problems. These complaints by the passenger travelling via trains are often addressed by the behemoth organisation via their Twitter handles. This is probably why the Twitter handle is often flooded with the grievances of the passengers. Adding to the list, one of the passengers travelling on the train complained about a problem with the bill generated to him after he ordered food on the train.

The passenger shared the details of the incident along with the bill generated by IRCTC on Twitter. The passengers complained of Rs 660 charged as GST in addition to Rs 1025 which was the initial cost of the food he ate. To be specific, he ordered a Veg meal and matar paneer while travelling by train. As per the bill, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The passenger did not mention the train's origin or destination in his tweet, therefore the total cost billed was Rs 1620. Sharing the bill he wrote in the caption, "What is happening in the IRCTC FOOD system. On food, we have 66 percent CGST & IGST."

Within 30 minutes of Tweeting the bill, IRCTC's Railway Seva addressed the Tweet. The account said, "Sir, kindly share mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) - IRCTC Official."

Once the tweet went viral multiple passengers commented on the post sharing concerns about the problem with the food bill. One of the passengers commented on the post saying, "This is really concerning, Please look into this @IRCTCofficial." While another person said, "Atleast you got a bill. Hats off to you. I never got one even after asking." Meanwhile, another person suggested approaching consumer court. He said,"Approach Consumer court, They have to refund the amount collected as well as give you compensation."