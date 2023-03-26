Watch: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express Cruising Past Picturesque Landscape

Vande Bharat Express, the India-made semi-high speed trains is quite a hit among the passengers, due to its world-class facilities, and speed, that reduces the travel time. However, more than that, it is also enjoying a celebrity status in India, ever since they were launched a couple of years ago by the Indian Railways. General public is quite interested to see the white-painted Vande Bharat Express trains, passing through length and breadth of the Indian landscape. Southern Railway, a division of the Indian Railways has shared a video of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express passing through a picturesque landscape.

The Vande Bharat Express operations on the Chennai-Mysuru route falls under the division of Southern Railways, who shared the video on Twitter. The caption of the post reads, "#VandeBharatExpress - Redefining passenger experience with its state-of-the-art facilities, speed, striking design and enhanced safety features! Take a look at the beautiful visuals of Chennai - Mysuru #Vande Bharat Express cruising past a picturesque stretch."

#VandeBharatExpress - Redefining passenger experience with its state-of-the-art facilities, speed, striking design and enhanced safety features!



Take a look at the beautiful visuals of Chennai - Mysuru #Vande Bharat Express cruising past a picturesque stretch pic.twitter.com/JhgNu8pPF3 — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) March 24, 2023

The Vande Bharat Express is the only white-coloured train in India, and hence, has a unique presence, along with its aerodynamic design. Coupled with its operational speed of 130 kmph, it's quite a sight to see Vande Bharat Express trains running on Indian Railways tracks.

Recently, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India shared a breathtaking video of a Vande Bharat Express train passing through an unknown rural landscape. With mountains in the backdrop, and reflection falling on a water body between the camera and the train, the video heaped praise on social media platforms.

Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed intercity train run by the Indian Railways. It takes only 52 seconds to reach 100 km/h. A sleeper version of the Vande Bharat trains, with a top speed of 220 kmph, is also being developed by Indian Railways. For increased operational safety, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System).

It also comes with Wi-Fi connection on-demand facility. Every coach has 32-inch screens providing passengers with information and infotainment, compared to the 24-inch screens in the previous version. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is also environment friendly as the ACs are 1 percent more energy efficient.

Vande Bharat Train routes

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Route 9: Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route 10: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express