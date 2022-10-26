WATCH: Electric Train passes on Khajuraho-Udaipura section as North Central Railway becomes 100% electrified

The North Central Railway section of Indian Railways as achieved 100 percent electrification, joining the other sections of the India's largest public transport service to achieve the milestone. On the occasion, Ministry of Railways shared a video on their Twitter handles showcasing a fully electric train passing through the Ishanagar Railway Station on the newly electric Khajuraho-Udaipura section on North Central Railway.

In a tweet, Ministry of Railways mentioned, "Catch a glimpse of the first train with electric traction rushing past Ishanagar Railway Station on the newly electrified Khajuraho-Udaipura section. With the completion of electrification work on this section, North Central Railway is now 100% electrified."

Catch a glimpse of the first train with electric traction rushing past Ishanagar Railway Station on the newly electrified Khajuraho-Udaipura section of @CPRONCR.



With the completion of electrification work on this section, North Central Railway is now 100% electrified. pic.twitter.com/iJdCW8E3vw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 25, 2022

Earlier this year, the Eastern Railway completed work on the 41-kilometre Hansdiha-Godda section of its 2,848-kilometer network to achieve 100 percent electrification on the zone.

"With the successful completion of CRS (commissioner of railway safety) inspection of the Hansdiha-Godda section, Eastern Railway's entire 2,848 km network is converted to electrified route," the Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway's spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

Total electrification will significantly reduce carbon emissions and help the Indian Railways achieve its goal of making the country's railway network carbon neutral by 2030, he said.

Also, Konkan railway had achieved the same in March 2022. The foundation stone for the electrification of the entire 741 km route work was laid in November 2015. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,287 crore. The CRS inspection of the entire Konkan Railway route has been successfully conducted in six phases starting from March 2020.

With inputs from PTI