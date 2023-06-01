Watch: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Passes Through Scenic Konkan Tunnels, Railway Minister Shares Video

Indian Railways is all set to launch the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express on June 3, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the India's 19th Vande Bharat train and Konkan Railways first semi-high speed train virtually. Konkan Railways running on the Western Ghats, offer some of the most scenic views to rail passengers. Sharing the same, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video on his Twitter profile. The video shows a Vande Bharat Express coming out of one of the Konkan tunnels, creating an extremely beautiful sight.

"Next #VandeBharat… through the Konkan tunnels. 2days to go," wrote Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter. The route is full of tunnels, and passes through rivers, valleys and mountains, making it one of the most scenic journeys in India. The total length of the Goa-Mumbai rail route is approximately 550 km and the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat train is expected to cover the distance in under 7 hours.

days to go pic.twitter.com/vm0Tz0iTkq — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 1, 2023

The semi-high speed train will be passing through Ratnagiri, Panvel, Thane among other stations on the route. Although the Mumbai-Goa route is well connected with express trains, the Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on the Mumbai-Goa route. In fact, it will undercut the journey of the fastest train on the route by at least couple of hours.

The trial for the Made-in-India train has finished and will connect Madgaon in Goa with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Terminus (CST) in Mumbai. The new Vande Bharat Express is likely to transform the journey between India’s financial capital, Mumbai, and the tourism hub, Goa, by reducing the travel time by at least a couple of hours.

So far, 18 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating in India, three of which are from Mumbai –- one each for Gandhinagar, Shirdi and Solapur. This will be the fourth train from the India’s financial capital. On the other hand, Delhi has got six Vande Bharat Express, highest in the country, connecting Dehradun, Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Bhopal, and Amb Andaura.

Two pairs of Vande Bharats are operating from Chennai for Mysuru and Coimbatore. Vande Bharat is also operational on the Bilaspur-Nagpur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod routes.