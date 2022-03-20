हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Metro

Who is Delhi Metro's new MD? Here's all you need to know about Vikas Kumar

As soon as Centre gives a nod to the recommendation given by Delhi govt, Vikas Kumar, who was the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro will soon take charge as the MD of Delhi Metro.

Vikas Kumar

Vikas Kumar, who was the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro will soon take charge as the Managing Director of Delhi Metro after Mangu Singh resigns. Kumar’s name was recommended by the Delhi government and has been sent to the Centre for approval. 

Once the Centre gives a nod to the recommendation, Kumar will be appointed as the MD of Delhi Metro. “Vikas Kumar’s name has been selected by the selection committee and has been sent to the Centre for consultation. The Centre will now consult with the Delhi government for the appointment,” sources said. 

Who is Vikas Kumar? 

Vikas Kumar is an officer from the 1988-batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service. He has held office as the executive director of operations in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Rising through the ranks in the organization, Kumar was appointed the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro in December 2021.

Also read: Indian Railways cancels 273 trains on 19 March, check the full list here

Kumar completed his electrical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in 1987 and then pursued M.Tech from IIT Delhi in 1989.

Throughout his career in the DMRC and the Indian Railways, he has been the recipient of many honours. Once he will be appointed as the MD, he will be overlooking most of the operations of the Delhi Metro.

Mangu Singh, who is the current MD of the Delhi Metro, will be leaving the post as his tenure is set to end on March 31. Singh has been given multiple extensions in the past, but now all eyes are on Kumar and his new strategies, as he will be taking over after him.

