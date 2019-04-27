close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan road accident

Four men killed in road accident in Rajasthan

The deceased -- Pankaj, Ritesh, Sumit Shukla, Parvez Khan -- and the injured woman, Monika Pandaya, are natives of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Four men killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Kota: Four men were killed and a woman was injured Saturday when the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said.

The deceased -- Pankaj, Ritesh, Sumit Shukla, Parvez Khan -- and the injured woman, Monika Pandaya, are natives of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Live TV

They had come to the state to visit Ajmer and Khatushyamji temple in Sikar district. They met with the accident on Jhalawar- Indore highway while returning back to Indore, SHO Raipur police station Babulal said.

Two of the men died on the spot while the other two succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, the SHO said, adding the woman has received multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Jhalawar, he added.

The bodies have been sent to the mortuary and post-mortem will be carried out after the family member of the deceased reach here, he said. The truck driver managed to escape from the spot after the incident but efforts are on to nab him, the SHO said. 

Tags:
Rajasthan road accidentRajasthan accident
Next
Story

Congress removes labourer from Jaipur party office for wearing 'Narendra Modi' T-shirt

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Stray cattle enters SP-BSP rally; Akhilesh Yadav says, ''They came to meet Yogi Adityanath''