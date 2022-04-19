हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
taj hotel

Chennai to get a new Taj hotel soon

The proposed Taj Hotel to come up over 3.5 acres of land on arterial Nelson Manickam Road in Chennai, would house four restaurants and a bar, besides 235 rooms and 123 Taj branded residences.

Chennai to get a new Taj hotel soon
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Chennai: The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, the largest hospitality company on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement to set up another Taj hotel in the city, as part of plans to strengthen its presence in key markets across the country. With the addition of the new hotel, IHCL would have 13 in Chennai, including three under various stages of development. The proposed Taj Hotel to come up over 3.5 acres of land on arterial Nelson Manickam Road in Chennai, would house four restaurants and a bar, besides 235 rooms and 123 Taj branded residences.

The company said the new development under management contract will feature branded residences as part of the hotel complex.
IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said, "We are excited to announce the fourth Taj Hotel in Chennai, together with branded luxury residences. This signing is in line with IHCL's vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India."

"The multi-use development will cater to our discerning clientele and in addition to a world-class hotel will offer some of the most exclusives homes in the city managed by a trusted brand. We are pleased to partner with AMPA Group for this project", he said.
The branded residences at the hotel would enjoy Taj's service and access to the hotel's facilities.

Also read: Kashmir witnesses record footfall of tourists, over 3.5 lakh guest arrivals in last three months

Ampa Group, Managing Director, Ampa Palaniappan expressed happiness to collaborate with IHCL for the Taj hotel and branded residences. "Homeowners will have the privilege of enjoying the world-renowned Taj hospitality in the privacy of their homes," he said.
Ampa group has diversified presence in finance, retail, real estate, hospitality and information technology. The group owns the AMPA Skywalk, one of the first shopping malls set up in the city. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
taj hotelChennaiIndian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL)
Next
Story

Supertech insolvency matter: NCLAT stays formation of committee of creditors till April 19

Must Watch

PT16M56S

Understand the complete 'chronology' of Jahangirpuri violence