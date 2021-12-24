Airtel launches Rs 666 prepaid plan: Check validity, benefits and more

New Delhi: Airtel has recently launched a new plan valid across all circles in India to rival other telecom operators. The new plan priced at Rs 666 was rolled out after the telecom firm recently increased the tariffs of all its packages.

The Rs 666 Airtel plan offers several benefits including limited high-speed data and unlimited slow data upon exhausting of 4G limit, unlimited voice calling to all networks, limited SMS per day, and subscription to various online platforms.

However, instead of an 84-day validity, the Rs 666 plan offers the benefits for only 77 days. For receiving benefits for 84 days, customers have to recharge their Airtel mobile numbers with Rs 719.

Airtel Rs 666 plan benefits

The Airtel Rs 666 plan offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day. Upon exhaustion of the limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64kbps. Customers also get unlimited voice calling to all networks in India and 100 SMS per day with the new plan that comes with a validity of 77 days.

But that’s not all, as Airtel offers free subscriptions to several digital platforms with the new plan. Customers receive a one-month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition with the package.

Other benefits offered in the Rs 666 package are Apollo 24/7 Circle’s three-month access, subscription to Shaw Academy and Wynk Music, cashback on FASTag recharges, and the option to set free Hello Tunes.

Vi Rs 666 plan benefits

Airtel’s rival Vodafone Idea or Vi also offers Rs 666 plans to customers. The telecom package offers almost similar benefits under the package. Even the validity of the package is 77 days. Also Read: Noise launches ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch with 1.78-inch AMOLED screen: Price, feature

However, the telecom company offers benefits such as Binge All Night under which customers can get unlimited high-speed data from 12 midnight to 6 Am. Other facilities in the package include Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight. Also Read: Data Patterns IPO: Shares zoom 29% in debut trade after 48% listing gain

