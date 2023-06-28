Gurugram: HRERAT Recovers Rs 39.88 Cr From Errant Developers

New Delhi: The Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (HREAT) has recovered Rs 39.88 crore while the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram, has recovered Rs 8.61 crore from errant developers and refunded buyers over the last four years from 2019 to May 2023.

The HRERA has been pursuing concerned district collector offices for the recovery process. According to a HRERA document, it has refunded a total of Rs 39,88,44,778 crore to buyers from 2019 to May 31, while the buyers have received Rs 8, 61,19,277 crore through the HRERA court from 2020 to May 31. (Also Read: A 56-Year-Old Millionaire Who Failed Country's Toughest Exam For 27th Time, Still Dreaming To Be An Intellectual, Studying 12 Hours Daily)

The HRERA said that they had also issued warrants to different promotors during the recovery process. Meanwhile, the HRERA, Gurugram, announced that it has pronounced more than 7,000 judgments within five years.

Till February 2023, The court has decided 4,115 cases of delayed possession charges. According to officials, more than 3.5 lakh units in different projects registered with the HRERA are directly under its supervision.

More than 2.54 lakh units have already been delivered to allottees by promoters.

The HRERA Gurugram has received 25,509 complaints till February, of which 12,640 cases were pursued further by the complainants through the court and the remaining 12,869 cases have been settled between the parties outside court due to intervention by HRERA