AAKASH CHAUDHRY

MD of BYJU's-owned Aakash Institute buys Delhi property worth Rs 137 crore

According to data from online property registration provider Zapkey, the 1,300 square metre property was registered on August 1 and Chaudhry reportedly paid stamp duty worth Rs 8.22 crore.

Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:53 AM IST|Source: IANS

MD of BYJU's-owned Aakash Institute buys Delhi property worth Rs 137 crore

New Delhi: Aakash Chaudhry, co-founder and managing director of BYJU's-owned Aakash Educational Services, has bought a property worth Rs 137 crore at Kautilya Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, in the posh Chanakyapuri area in the national capital, multiple reports said on Thursday.

According to data from online property registration provider Zapkey, the 1,300 square metre property was registered on August 1 and Chaudhry reportedly paid stamp duty worth Rs 8.22 crore.

According to multiple media reports, JC Chaudhary, founder of tutorial chain Aakash Educational Services, bought a 2,000 square yard property in Vasant Vihar in South Delhi for more than Rs 100 crore.

He later purchased a five-acre farmhouse in Delhi for nearly Rs 96 crore and the transactions happened after BYJU's announced to acquire Aakash for nearly $1 billion.

Edtech platform BYJU's said last month that it has closed the $1 billion acquisition of offline test preparatory services provider Aakash, one of the largest deals in the edtech space.

The company had said in a statement that its payments to Aakash are "closed".

According to reports, Zishaan Hayath, Founder and CEO of edtech startup Toppr, also acquired by Byju's, recently bought a 4,000 square feet apartment in Mumbai for Rs 41 crore.

