After Udaan, BYJU’S owned edtech startup WhiteHat Jr lays off 300 employees

WhiteHat Jr, which is owned by BYJU, has laid off roughly 300 staff in its latest cost-cutting move. The startup began the layoff process last week, and his team has been reduced across multiple verticals, including sales, marketing, and operations. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 08:18 PM IST
  • In August 2020, Byju's paid $300 million for WhiteHat Jr, a company that teaches coding to youngsters.
  • The terminated employees were given a month's salary as part of their severance package.
  • WhiteHat Jr reported a total loss of Rs 1,690 crore in FY21.

New Delhi: WhiteHat Jr, which is owned by BYJU, has laid off roughly 300 staff in its latest cost-cutting move. The startup began the layoff process last week, and his team has been reduced across multiple verticals, including sales, marketing, and operations. 

80 people worked in the company's office in Brazil, where Byju's launched its 'Future School' programme in April. In August 2020, Byju's paid $300 million for WhiteHat Jr, a company that teaches coding to youngsters. Read More: Massive layoffs at Udaan! Company fires 180 employees to cut costs

According to a report, the company said the terminated employees were given a month's salary as part of their severance package. Read More: Pizza chain staff pushes homeless children out of shop, heartbreaking video goes viral, netizens slam outlet -Watch

According to regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, WhiteHat Jr reported a total loss of Rs 1,690 crore in FY21.

For the fiscal year, the company's revenue from operations was Rs 483.9 crore, while its expenses were Rs 2,175.2 crore.

The layoffs at WhiteHat Jr come as global macroeconomic factors continue to have an impact on financing opportunities for Indian businesses. Unacademy Group, Lido Learning, Vedantu, and other edtech startups have laid off employees in recent months to increase their runway.

Meanwhile, Udaan, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace has laid off 180 to 200 staff members, or around 4-5 percent of its total workforce today. There are about 4,000 people working for the company. The layoff is part of an attempt to increase efficiency.

