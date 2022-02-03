Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi family home Sopaan for a whopping Rs 23 cr!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has many plush properties in Mumbai but recently he sold off his South Delhi family home at Gulmohar Park. It's named Sopaan. The deal was reportedly finalised for a whopping Rs 23 crore.

According to an Economic Times.com report, Big B's family residence Sopaan has been purchased by the CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader. Reportedly, he knows the Bachchan family for years.

“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” Avni Bader told ET.com.

Amitabh Bachchan's late father and noted poet Harivanshi Rai Bachchan and mother late Teji Bachchan resided at Sopaan.

ET.com report attributes the data to Zapkey where the registry of the property for the 418.05 square-metre property was completed on December 7.

The house has many early memories of late Harivanshi Rai Bachchan hosting poetry sessions when he resided there. Also, the double-storey Sopaan was registered in Teji Bachchan's name.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has not reacted to the development as yet.