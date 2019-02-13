हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address CREDAI's conference today

The Prime Minister will also visit the exhibition organized by CREDAI.

PM Modi to address CREDAI&#039;s conference today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address the CREDAI YouthCon -19, on Wednesday.

The event is organised by the youth wing of realtors' apex body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) in at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

The Prime Minister will also visit the exhibition organized by CREDAI.

YouthCon is the annual Youth Conclave of CREDAI, held to bring together the future of the real estate Industry in India.

Established in 1999, CREDAI is the apex body representing real-estate developers from over 200 cities in India.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri are also scheduled to address the event.

Tags:
Narendra ModiModi CREDAICREDAI YouthCon -19India real estate Industry
Next
Story

Modi govt to give big bonanza to home buyers before elections: Sources

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi