PM Modi to address CREDAI's conference today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address the CREDAI YouthCon -19, on Wednesday.

The event is organised by the youth wing of realtors' apex body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) in at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

The Prime Minister will also visit the exhibition organized by CREDAI.

YouthCon is the annual Youth Conclave of CREDAI, held to bring together the future of the real estate Industry in India.

Established in 1999, CREDAI is the apex body representing real-estate developers from over 200 cities in India.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri are also scheduled to address the event.