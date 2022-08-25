PNB Mega e-auction for properties begins today--Check docs, property details

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is kicking off the e-auction of properties Property during which buyers can look forward to buying property at great prices.

Punjab National Bank had also informed via a tweet that the bank is going to auction different types of property. According to the PNB tweet, the auction will be done on Thursday (August 25). The properties offered by PNB e-auction includes all types of properties, housing, residential, commercial, industrial.

“Your search for affordable residential and commercial properties will come to an end here! Log on to e-Bikray portal https://ibapi.in for bidding,” said a PNB tweet.

How to participate in the Punjab National Bank Mega e-auction of Properties?

The bid for PNB e-auction as the name suggests will be completely online. If you also want to bid in this digital auction, then for this you have to register first through your mobile number and email ID. After that you will have to upload papers for KYC. Once the verification is complete, online challan will be filled, only after which you will be able to bid online.

Usually, those properties whose loans could not be repaid i.e. properties on default, are placed in the auction by banks. Such properties are auctioned from time to time by banks through Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal.

"Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal is an initiative of Indian Banks Association (IBA) under the overarching policy of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance to provide a common platform to display details of mortgaged properties to be auctioned online by Banks, starting with Public Sector Banks. Prospective buyers may use this portal to search and view details of properties and participate in the auction process," the Ibapi website reads.

According to the information available on the IBAPI portal, 14,545 residential properties, 2734 commercial properties, 1486 industrial properties, 106 agricultural properties, 35 properties over state are available. Auction of these properties has been conducted by 11 banks.