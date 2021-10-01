Supertech twin-tower case: Real estate firm pays Rs 2 crore to RWA on Supreme Court’s order

New Delhi: Supertech has paid a sum of Rs 2 crore to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) on a September order of the Super Court in relation to the Noida’s Sector 93 twin tower case. The apex court had directed the real estate developer to pay Rs 2 crore within a month of the order.

The RWA will use the recently received funds to re-continue the halted development works in society. These works include installation of a generator, repairing of non-working lifts, and installation of chimneys, among others.

RWA President Rajesh Rana reportedly said that the amount of Rs 2 crore was credited in the account of the association on Wednesday (September 29) evening. The association was fighting tooth and nail with Supertech for the past 11 years. The tussle between Supertech and flat owners was started in 2011 by retired DIG Udaybhan Singh Tewatia.

At present, Supertech has to return money to 252 homebuyers along with a 12% interest. Last month, the Supreme Court had also ordered to demolish the Noida's 40-storey twin towers made by Supertech within 90 days.

The decision had come after the apex court had found there was collusion between Noida authority and Supertech, while allowing construction of two towers in one of its projects in Noida.

The bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that Noida authority gave permission to Supertech to construct two additional 40-floor towers, was in violation of the rules and directed that demolition should be carried out within 3 months. Also Read: Driving license, RC, other vehicle documents’ validity extended in Delhi, check new deadline

The top court had also told the Noida Authority, "From the way you are arguing it appears that you are the promoter. You cannot be fighting against the homebuyers". Also Read: LPG cylinder prices October 1, 2021: LPG gas becomes costlier by Rs 43, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

- With inputs from wires.

