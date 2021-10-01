हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LPG

LPG cylinder prices October 1, 2021: LPG gas becomes costlier by Rs 43, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

In September, the price of LPG cylinder cooking gas price was been hiked by Rs 25 per bottle from the previous price of Rs 859.5.

New Delhi: Petroleum companies have increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43 per bottle. The price of 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi has been now increased to Rs 1736.50 per bottle. Earlier on September 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinder cylinder was increased by Rs 75. The new order is effective from 1 October.

"Petroleum companies increase price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43. Price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now Rs 1736.50. On Sept 1st, price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75. New rates effective from today. No change in domestic LPG cylinder rates," reported ANI.

In September, the price of LPG cylinder cooking gas price was been hiked by Rs 25 per bottle from the previous price of Rs 859.5. A 14.2-kg subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 884.50 in the national capital as well as in Mumbai. With this, the price of a 14.2kg LPG gas cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 911 while in Chennai LPG cylinders will come at Rs 900.5.

