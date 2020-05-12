हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is learning a new language amid lockdown, can you guess it?

Nidhhi Agerwal, who is all set to make her debut in the Tamil film industry, is making sure she knows the language well.

New Delhi: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who is all set to make her debut in the Tamil film industry, is making sure she knows the language well. In a Twitter post, Niddhi revealed that she is learning a new language and asked her fans to guess it with a picture of a paper in which she noted down some Tamil translations of commonly used English words like ‘Who, What, Where, Why, How, When’ among others. We must say, Niddhi is utilising her quarantine break to the fullest.

“Learning a new language.. can you guess which one?” Niddhi captioned her post. Check out what she shared:

People were quick to guess that she is learning Tamil, but a section of the internet also asked her to learn Telugu, since she works in works predominantly in Tollywood. Soon, she gave a reply in Telugu and said that she knows the language.

Niddhi entered the film industry with 2017’s ‘Munna Michael’ opposite Tiger Shroff. After her first Bollywood film, she shifted her focus to Telugu films and starred in ‘Savyasachi’, ‘Mr. Majnu’ and ‘iSmart Shankar’.

She will now make her Kollywood debut opposite Jayaram Ravi with ‘Bhoomi’, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May, but the release date had to be shifted due to coronavirus pandemic.

