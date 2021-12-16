Allu Arjun calls Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna 'Crushmika', says she's 'national crush'

New Delhi: South stunner Rashmika Mandanna and superstar Allu Arjun will be seen in much-talked-about Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The actioner is all set to have a massive pan-India release on December 17, 2021.

Rashmika Mandanna established herself with films such as Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam and later made her Tamil debut with Karthi-starrer Sulthan. Recently in the pre-release event of Pushpa, Allu Arjun opened up about working with Rashmika and revealed calling the National Crush, 'Crushmika'.

He said, "The national crush. I call her by the pet-name Crushmika. We work with a lot of people but out of those, there are only a few people that we love. Rashmika is a co-star I absolutely love. She’s very sweet, very simple, very down to earth, very beautiful, very intelligent and above all a very very talented girl."

He further added, "She is already on top of her game but with the potential she has I feel like she can do much much more. In the coming years, with the right films and right directors, I believe that her potential is far far more. She is a wonderful artist. I wish you all the best Rashmika."

The much-awaited film of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa - The Rise releases on the 17th of December 2021. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.