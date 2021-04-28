Allu Arjun tests COVID positive, request fans ‘not to worry’

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ actor took to his Twitter account on Wednesday (April 28) to share the news with his fans.

“Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe,” read the 38-year-old post.

As the second COVID-19 wave has hit India, there has been an exponential rise in the number of COVID cases. Double and triple mutants of the virus that are much more infectious are being reported.

Various Bollywood and regional film industry celebrities have tested positive for COVID in the past. SS Rajmouli, Ram Charan, Tamanna Bhatia, Naga Babu and Bandla Ganesh are some of them.

On the work front, actor Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s action-drama film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ alongside actress Pooja Hegde in 2020. He will next be seen in 'Pushpa', an action-thriller film directed by Sukumar which is set to release on August 13.