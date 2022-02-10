हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's daughter joins Kacha Badam trend and it's the cutest thing you'll see today: Watch

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha won netizens' hearts when she joined the viral Kacha Badam trend on Instagram.

Allu Arjun's daughter joins Kacha Badam trend and it's the cutest thing you'll see today: Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Pushpa: The Rise' superstar Allu Arjun's daughter has joined the viral Kacha Badam trend and it's the most adorable thing you'll see today. In the video, Allu Arjun's toddler daughter Allu Arha was seen dancing to the viral Bengali song in a cute Hello Kitty pyjama. 

Allu Arjun shared the video on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned it saying, "My Lil Badham Arha."

Take a look at the video:

 

The Kacha Badam trend started off this year and has captured the attention of the whole world as not just desis but people abroad also attempt the challenge. The song was originally composed by a peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar from Birbhum and it was later shared on YouTube which went viral.

Later, a musician Nazmu Reachat created a trendy remix of the song which caught on as an Instagram trend in no time.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

The couple is blessed with two children - son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. The actor often posts adorable pictures of his family and clicks of him spending time with his kids.

