Allu Arjun's much-awaited 'Icon' not shelved, producer Dil Raju assures fans

In a recent press conference, 'Vakeel Saab' producer Dil Raju dismissed rumours about the much-awaited, Allu Arjun starrer, 'Icon' being shelved due to the pandemic.

Allu Arjun's much-awaited 'Icon' not shelved, producer Dil Raju assures fans
File photo

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's fans have been awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Icon' directed by filmmaker Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. The director-producer duo had earlier worked on the recent hit film 'Vakeel Saab' and will be joining forces again for the Allu Arjun starrer. 

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many fans had assumed the project to have been shelved. However, during a recent media interaction 'Icon's producer, Dil Raju dismissed any such claims. 

He announced that even though there were delays in the making of the film, it hasn't been completely shelved. The producer also assured fans the shooting for the film will start soon. 

On April 7, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun upcoming film 'Pushpa's teaser had released, leaving fans elated for the action film.

The South sensation Allu Arjun made his debut in 2003 with the film 'Gangotri', he then appeared in the film 'Arya' for which he won the Nandi Special Jury Award. After his successful start, he starred in movies such as 'Bunny', 'Happy' and 'Desamuduru'.

Between 2009-2010, Arjun faced a series of failures at the box office. However, he rose back to success in films such as 'Race Gurram', 'Sarrainodu' and 'Duvvada Jagannadham' and even entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club at the box office.

On the personal front, Allu Arjun got married to Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and the two are parents to a son named Allu Ayaan and a daughter named Allu Arha.

