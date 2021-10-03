Amid Samantha Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce, actor Siddharth shares cryptic tweet on 'cheaters'

New Delhi: After south stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation announcement, social media has been in a frenzy. Fans have been flooding the actors' social media accounts asking them the reason behind their separation.

Amid this chaos, actor Siddharth's tweet has caught the eye of netizens. The tweet hours after Samantha officially confirmed that she and Naga Chaitanya are headed for splitsville after almost 4 years of marriage.

In his tweet, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor took a dig at 'cheaters' and claimed that he learned in school that 'cheaters never prosper'.

Take a look at his tweet:

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021

Netizens have linked the tweet to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation and asked the actor to delete the post calling it 'insensitive'. For the unversed, Siddharth is rumoured to be Samantha's ex-lover - this could be another reason for the backlash on his recent tweet.

Check out their reactions:

This tweet shows how people have grudges in their heart. She might be your ex gf , and now she might be chay's ex wife that doesn't mean she's a cheater or a bad person. She is till the same bold, independent woman "Samantha". People, please spread love and kindness — (@_PostNow_) October 3, 2021

Honestly this was not at all required at this moment. You could have just refrained yourself from squeezing into a matter that's irrelevant to you. Not done. Very shallow of you.. — Sravanti (@sravi_sam) October 2, 2021

@Actor_Siddharth as u mentioned this is supposed to be ur official acc handled by team, am sure they must be professionals & these kinda quote doesn't sound professional on ur handle! In what context is it said & time of it doesn't seem right, as ur well wisher it is concerning — Chhaya Acharya (@BlockG17) October 2, 2021

Is this about Samantha? — Priyaa Kalkura (@priyaa88) October 2, 2021

On Saturday (October 2), south stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had announced separation. The couple took to social media and in a joint statement, broke the unfortunate news of their splitsville.

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles.

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.