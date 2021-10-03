हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
samantha akkineni

Amid Samantha Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce, actor Siddharth shares cryptic tweet on 'cheaters'

Actor Siddharth irked netizens when he shared a cryptic tweet hours after Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation news broke out.

Amid Samantha Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce, actor Siddharth shares cryptic tweet on &#039;cheaters&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu

New Delhi: After south stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation announcement, social media has been in a frenzy. Fans have been flooding the actors' social media accounts asking them the reason behind their separation.

Amid this chaos, actor Siddharth's tweet has caught the eye of netizens. The tweet hours after Samantha officially confirmed that she and Naga Chaitanya are headed for splitsville after almost 4 years of marriage. 

In his tweet, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor took a dig at 'cheaters' and claimed that he learned in school that 'cheaters never prosper'.

Take a look at his tweet:

 

Netizens have linked the tweet to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation and asked the actor to delete the post calling it 'insensitive'. For the unversed, Siddharth is rumoured to be Samantha's ex-lover - this could be another reason for the backlash on his recent tweet.

Check out their reactions:

 

On Saturday (October 2), south stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had announced separation. The couple took to social media and in a joint statement, broke the unfortunate news of their splitsville.

 

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles. 

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

