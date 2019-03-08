Bhagyasri, Deepthi Bhatnagar starrer Kitty Party's logo unveiled

It has been a long time since actors like Bhagyasri, Madhubala, Sadaf Mohammed Syed, Suman Ranganathan, Deepthi Bhatnagar, Pooja Jhaveri and other actors have been part of any films in Telugu film industry. Now all these actors, along many a few more, have come together for a film like Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives. This new-age drama is titled Kitty Part and is a female-centric film which has Harshavardham Rane also.

This film is written and directed by Sundar Pavan. The film's logo was launched at Annapurna Studios recently. The main cast members and others graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, director Sundar Pavan said, "It wouldn't have been possible to bring the actors together without the support of producer Bhogendhra Guptha garu. These actors belong to different age groups and lifestyles. A few of them have not been into films for some years. I hope Kitty Party works big time."

Bhagyasri said, "It's so difficult for a man to handle one woman in his life. And our director is handling seven of us (laughs). Director Pavan is a man who has seen from the woman's perspective. I am glad to be working with such a director. The film is not just about having fun. In Kitty Party's characters, you will see one or the other woman in your life."

Deepthi Bhatnagar said, "It feels great to be in Hyderabad after 20 long years. This city has always been my first love. I am very upbeat to be teaming up with this team. We have had so much fun. Pavan is a young and dynamic director. We need the audience's love and support."