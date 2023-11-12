Big Update: Prabhas-Starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Trailer To Release on THIS Date

New Delhi: Hombale Films released the new poster of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire starring Prabhas, announcing the trailer releasing date to be 1st December at 7:19 PM! The film to also release in IMAX.

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience on the edge for its release. While the audience has just seen a glimpse of the rage and thriller of this action-packed entertainer in the teaser, the makers are now ready to treat the audience with the trailer. Having dropped an immensely violent and thrilling poster, the makers have broken a much-awaited announcement about the release of its trailer to be released on 1st December at 7:19 PM.

The Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire saga is constantly heating up. While the teaser stood as a testimony of its action-packed and massive world, the makers have finally released a new poster. The poster comes along with the date of its trailer drop which is, 1st December at 7:19 PM. Moreover, the makers also announced that the film will also be released in IMAX.

While sharing the new poster on their social media, the makers jotted down the caption - "Gear up for an explosive celebrations #SalaarCeaseFire Trailer is set to detonate on Dec 1st at 7:19 PM Happy Deepavali Everyone"

As the trailer release announcement has finally been made, we can't wait to watch a further glimpse into the action-packed world of Prashanth Neel. Moreover, the excitement is also soaring to watch the two biggest powerhouses of Indian cinema, KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas coming together for the first time to create one-of-a-kind cinematic wonder.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.