Bollywood news: 3 dead, 9 injured after crane crashes on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 set

Chennai: Three persons of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' film unit died in an accident when a crane fell on them while constructing the sets for the shooting on Wednesday.

'Indian 2', directed by S Shankar, is a sequel to the hit movie 'Indian' that also featured Haasan.

The accident happened at EVP Film City near here and also injured nine others.

Condoling the death of three persons, Kamal Haasan in a tweet said this accident is very cruel though he had crossed several accidents. More than his pain at the loss, the pain of the family members of the dead would be more.

"I am sharing their grief," he said.

Kamal Haasan who visited the injured in the hospital also said they were given first aid and are being treated and he hoped they would soon recover.