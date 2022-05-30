हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Allu Sirish

Happy Birthday Allu Sirish: Check out his 5 gym looks for Monday motivation

On the occasion of his birthday, let's check out Allu Sirish's 5 best gym workout pictures.

Happy Birthday Allu Sirish: Check out his 5 gym looks for Monday motivation

New Delhi: Actor Allu Sirish turned 35 years old on Monday (May 30). The ‘Srirastu Subhamastu’ actor is a fitness enthusiast and hits the gym regularly. Theheartthrob dedicatedly sweats it out in the gym to bring out the best of his looks on the screen. His fitness is something that adds some extra hotness to his handsome hunk looks. 

On the occasion of his birthday, Let's have a look at his best 5 gym looks or workout pictures that will give you some Monday motivation.

1. The actor very attractively took up his fitness goals to the masses showing every exercise at its best with vibing music.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALLU SIRISH (@allusirish)

2. Bringing the best for a Sunday, the actor registered it as a Yoga day while holding a Supta Vajrasana pose elegantly.

3. The actor further concentrates on the specific muscle workout of Lower abs + Obliques while he upheld the motivation with intense exercises.

4. The actor then ahead, takes up the challenge to build the best ever legs in Tollywood while posting the hard thigh muscle picture. 

5. Making his hands hit the punching bag, the actor restarted boxing after 3 months and seems like he is going to kill it with his hard work. 

Talking about his films, Allu Sirish will be seen in his upcoming Prema Kadanta.

