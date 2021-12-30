हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jr NTR

I stopped working out: 'RRR' actor Jr NTR speaks about suffering from depression

South sensation Jr NTR expressed that while depressed, he was very uncertain and had anxieties about his future life.

I stopped working out: &#039;RRR&#039; actor Jr NTR speaks about suffering from depression
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: 'RRR' actor Jr NTR recently openly discussed his depression. Despite being tagged as Tollywood's top actor, Jr NTR said he too had faced depression.

During the chat, Jr NTR revealed that he was dragged into depression after he failed to come up with hits in his career.

Having entered the movie industry at the age of 18, he was ignorant about how things would work for him, after facing a few failures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

 

Jr NTR had bagged Rajamouli's 'Student No. 1', which was a super hit at that point in time. Nevertheless, the 'Janatha Garage' hero soon suffered a steep fall.

At that time, as mentioned by Jr NTR he was wondering how long he would be able to maintain success since there was an inevitable fall ahead in life.

"I was not unhappy because my movie didn't work. I was clueless about how my future life would go on."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

 

"I took my failure a hard way. I stopped working out, and became confused," Jr NTR said.

In Jr NTR`s words, Rajamouli helped him cope with his difficult situation. He said, "Rajamouli helped me introspect, which made me a better person and a better performer."

Jr NTR`s fans have appreciated him for publicly disclosing these episodes, which shows that mental health is no longer a taboo subject in Tollywood.

