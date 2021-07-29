हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt

KGF 2: On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, makers drop new poster introducing fierce-looking Adheera!

'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

KGF 2: On Sanjay Dutt&#039;s birthday, makers drop new poster introducing fierce-looking Adheera!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt celebrates his birthday on July 29, and to make his day a special one, 'KGF 2' makers unveiled a new poster featuring Adheera. K.G.F: Chapter 2  is a sequel to the 2018 film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' starring Yash. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared: #KGF2: NEW POSTER... On Sanjay Dutt's birthday today, Team #KGFChapter2 unveil the new poster featuring #SanjayDutt as #Adheera... Stars #Yash, #SanjayDutt, #SrinidhiShetty and #RaveenaTandon... Directed by #PrashanthNeel... Produced by #VijayKiragandur.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. 



Dutt as Adheera looks fierce and brutal on the first look poster. The film stars Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar amongst various others.

'KGF 2' is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur.

 

