Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, newborn son test COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Kannada actress Meghana Raj, who is late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, has shared that she and their newborn son have tested positive for coronavirus. Along with the mother-son duo, Meghana's parents have also contracted the virus.

She shared a statement via Instagram and asked fans not to worry about the family.

"Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little son have been tested positive for COVID.. We have informed everyone who has come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results... I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment... Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious," read Meghana Raj's note.

Take a look:

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana's baby boy was born in October. The actor died in June in Bengaluru after a cardiac arrest. This is Chiranjeevi and Meghana's first child. The couple married in 2018.